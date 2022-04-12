Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Downgraded by Alembic Global Advisors to “Neutral”

Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on B. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.17.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $36.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day moving average is $44.20. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.23 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

In related news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $75,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of B. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 22.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter valued at $779,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter valued at $230,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.