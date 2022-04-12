Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) and Sauer Energy (OTCMKTS:SENY) Critical Contrast

Sauer Energy (OTCMKTS:SENY – Get Rating) and Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Baytex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sauer Energy and Baytex Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sauer Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Baytex Energy $1.49 billion 1.69 $1.29 billion $2.28 1.94

Baytex Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sauer Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Sauer Energy has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baytex Energy has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sauer Energy and Baytex Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sauer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Baytex Energy 0 7 1 0 2.13

Baytex Energy has a consensus price target of $5.28, suggesting a potential upside of 19.22%. Given Baytex Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than Sauer Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Sauer Energy and Baytex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sauer Energy N/A N/A N/A Baytex Energy 87.37% 32.11% 11.29%

Summary

Baytex Energy beats Sauer Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sauer Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sauer Energy, Inc. develops and markets vertical axis wind turbines (VAWT) systems. The company focuses on providing its VAWT systems primarily under the WindCutter name. Its VAWT systems are would be used in residential and commercial buildings, oil rigs and off-shore platforms, ships, Islands and other remote facilities, and communications towers and bridges, as well as various industrial applications. Sauer Energy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta. The company's properties also include conventional oil and natural gas assets in Western Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved developed producing reserves of 129 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); proved reserves of 278 mmboe; and proved plus probable reserves of 451 mmboe. Baytex Energy Corp. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

