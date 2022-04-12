Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.04 million, a P/E ratio of -34.19 and a beta of 1.29. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBGI. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 742.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 82,170 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

