Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Given New $295.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $293.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $276.25.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $270.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.17. The stock has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 24,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

