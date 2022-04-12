Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 909.1% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BDRFY traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $20.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,669. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $25.36.

A number of brokerages have commented on BDRFY. UBS Group raised their price objective on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($92.39) to €88.00 ($95.65) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($92.39) to €88.00 ($95.65) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HSBC raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

