Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BLPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Brookline Capital Acquisition dropped their price objective on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management dropped their price objective on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of BLPH opened at $2.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.54. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95.

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

