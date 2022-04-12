BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives $31.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.78.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRBR. Mizuho began coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE BRBR traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.39. 791,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,958. The company has a market cap of $987.37 million, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $34.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.85.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.26 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $109,841,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $50,517,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,208,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,484,000 after purchasing an additional 842,747 shares in the last quarter. Inherent Group LP purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $12,240,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,434,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,929,000 after purchasing an additional 406,148 shares in the last quarter.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

