Berenberg Bank Lowers ASOS (LON:ASC) Price Target to GBX 4,100

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,500 ($71.67) to GBX 4,100 ($53.43) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 150.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on ASC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,280 ($29.71) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, March 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.16) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,560 ($46.39) to GBX 2,300 ($29.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,806.15 ($49.60).

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 1,636 ($21.32) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,809.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,258.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 1,442.41 ($18.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,514 ($71.85).

In other ASOS news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($28.72), for a total transaction of £2,919,881.24 ($3,804,901.28).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

