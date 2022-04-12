Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Lowered to $87.00 at Citigroup

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.33.

BERY opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $52.54 and a 12 month high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

