Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Lowered to $87.00 at Citigroup

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.33.
BERY opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $52.54 and a 12 month high of $74.73.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Berry Global Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
