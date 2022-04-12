BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGSF from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.
Shares of NYSE BGSF opened at $12.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.30. BGSF has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. BGSF’s payout ratio is 44.44%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGSF. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in BGSF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BGSF by 1,624.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BGSF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BGSF during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in BGSF during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BGSF (Get Rating)
BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.
