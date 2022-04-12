Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGFV traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $17.11. 1,016,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,115. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average is $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.18 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $273.36 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $128,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGFV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 158.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 41,335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 113.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 270,178 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 15.6% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 72,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the period. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

