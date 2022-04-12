BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.59 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRXGet Rating) will report $50.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.47 million and the lowest is $47.10 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $19.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 165.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $268.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $261.18 million to $278.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $379.63 million, with estimates ranging from $348.06 million to $429.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $47.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCRX. Barclays raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.88. 10,258,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,533,063. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.34.

In other news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $123,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,767,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,600 shares of company stock worth $2,982,980 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

