BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target Cut to $14.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.68% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.91.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.34.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $47.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,249,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,706 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42,150.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,055,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,299 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,097,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,430 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,039,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,948,000 after buying an additional 112,900 shares during the period. Finally, RP Management LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000,000. 57.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

