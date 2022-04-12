Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.28.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $4.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $210.62. 868,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,603. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 52-week low of $192.67 and a 52-week high of $468.55.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after buying an additional 689,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,011,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,682,201,000 after buying an additional 107,970 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,566,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,768,000 after buying an additional 184,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $373,125,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

