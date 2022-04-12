BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) COO Greef Roderick De Sells 10,713 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) COO Greef Roderick De sold 10,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $233,757.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,566,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,205,000 after purchasing an additional 126,185 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 122.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,680 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,495,000 after acquiring an additional 177,875 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,346,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,193,000 after acquiring an additional 54,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,255,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,784,000 after acquiring an additional 377,358 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

