BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) COO Sells $233,757.66 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) COO Greef Roderick De sold 10,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $233,757.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLFS shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

