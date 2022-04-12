BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.43.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BTAI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 55,122 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,020,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,965,000 after acquiring an additional 76,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,801,000. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.98. 23,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,821. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average is $22.51.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

