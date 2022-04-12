Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $59.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.60% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Blackbaud’s performance is being driven by strength in recurring revenue and bookings growth led by rapid migration of enterprises to cloud amid pandemic-induced digitalization. Robust uptick in JustGiving, Raiser's Edge NXT and Financial Edge NXT is a tailwind. The expansion of product portfolio, frequent product launches and strategic collaborations bode well. The company expects top line performance to benefit from the recent acquisition of EVERFI. However, coronavirus-led macroeconomic weakness as well as sluggish demand across small- and medium-sized businesses are major headwinds. A leveraged balance sheet adds to the risk of investing in the company. Blackbaud suspended dividend payouts to maintain near-term liquidity amid the COVID-19 crisis. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BLKB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Blackbaud stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.95. 4,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,406. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 475.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $534,346.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $189,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,239 shares of company stock worth $999,518 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the first quarter worth about $488,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Blackbaud by 3.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Blackbaud by 88.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Blackbaud by 13.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, KÂ-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

