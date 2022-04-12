BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE DSU opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 169,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

