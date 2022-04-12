BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after acquiring an additional 131,045 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 510,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 58,854 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 19,094 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 15,331 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares during the period.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

