BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.84. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $22.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 35,219 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

