BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of BMEZ opened at 19.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 19.95. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a twelve month low of 17.61 and a twelve month high of 29.99.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Christopher Accettella bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 21.86 per share, with a total value of 39,348.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,274,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,323,000 after acquiring an additional 105,383 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 258,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 40,387 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 4th quarter worth $533,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 4th quarter worth $213,000.

