BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
Shares of BMEZ opened at 19.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 19.95. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a twelve month low of 17.61 and a twelve month high of 29.99.
In related news, Portfolio Manager Christopher Accettella bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 21.86 per share, with a total value of 39,348.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
