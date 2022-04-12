Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BIGZ)

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
NYSE BIGZ opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.98.
In other news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,588.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager William Stuart Broadbent bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 30,700 shares of company stock valued at $390,632 in the last three months.
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.
