Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BIGZ)

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE BIGZ opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.98.

Get Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust alerts:

In other news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,588.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager William Stuart Broadbent bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 30,700 shares of company stock valued at $390,632 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 657,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after buying an additional 342,300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 255.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 431,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after buying an additional 310,337 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,559,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the fourth quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.