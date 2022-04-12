BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BYM)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of BYM stock opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $16.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 25,734 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

