BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BLE opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $16.18.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 122.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 146,786 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 83.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 46,378 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $540,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.