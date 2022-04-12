BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Down 83.0% in March

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a drop of 83.0% from the March 15th total of 212,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:MVF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,879. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.
