BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Lowered to $900.00 at Citigroup

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $1,035.00 to $900.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLK. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,043.00 to $966.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,024.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $916.50.

BLK stock opened at $728.38 on Tuesday. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $660.15 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $748.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $843.20. The stock has a market cap of $110.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 41.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

