Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

BCX opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $11.55.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,078,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,117,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,802,000 after purchasing an additional 91,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,821,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 66,328 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 410,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 40,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter worth $287,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.