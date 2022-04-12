BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.25

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
Shares of BST opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.18. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $61.70.
In related news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim acquired 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.45 per share, with a total value of $778,037.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
