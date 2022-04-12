BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE BBN opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $27.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 23,387 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 482,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after buying an additional 33,629 shares during the period.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

