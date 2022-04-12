BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.88.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.80. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $816.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.58.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 81.03% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $39.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $425,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $3,121,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 35,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

