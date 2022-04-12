Blackstone (NYSE:BX) PT Lowered to $117.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $132.50 to $117.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Blackstone from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.64.

NYSE:BX opened at $112.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.20. The stock has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $28,875,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 773,862 shares of company stock valued at $49,112,487 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

