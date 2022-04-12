Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BLMN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.85.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.45.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 177.48%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth $395,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 738.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $826,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

