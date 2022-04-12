Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Bird Corp. is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts. It also offers alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird Corp. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

BLBD stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.46. 54,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $558.28 million, a P/E ratio of -174.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07. Blue Bird has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $28.68.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.21. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $129.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $32,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Bird during the fourth quarter worth $73,313,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,158,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,752,000 after acquiring an additional 19,614 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 80.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,541,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,163,000 after acquiring an additional 687,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,112,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,394,000 after acquiring an additional 18,292 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 14.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 844,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after acquiring an additional 107,953 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

