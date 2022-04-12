Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (BRBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1225 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is an increase from Blue Ridge Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
NASDAQ:BRBS opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.08 million for the quarter.
Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
