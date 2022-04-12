Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (BRBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1225 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is an increase from Blue Ridge Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

NASDAQ:BRBS opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.08 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 2,820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. 45.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

