Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. is a late-stage, pre-revenue medical device company. It focused on developing near-patient products for triage, diagnosis and monitoring of disease progression. Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. is based in ACTON, Mass. “

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on Bluejay Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BJDX opened at $1.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bluejay Diagnostics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas Clark Wurth purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 75,500 shares of company stock valued at $80,475 in the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Bluejay Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components.

