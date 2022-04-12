Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Blueknight Energy Partners stock opened at $3.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.13. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $4.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 95.77% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. This is a positive change from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKEP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 285,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

