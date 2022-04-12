BMO Capital Markets Increases Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target to C$6.00

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
EXK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.
Endeavour Silver stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,384,422. The company has a market capitalization of $949.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01 and a beta of 1.35. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.99.
About Endeavour Silver (Get Rating)
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.
