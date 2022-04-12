BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($63.04) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($67.39) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($65.22) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($72.83) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($81.52) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($84.78) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €66.05 ($71.80).

Shares of BNP stock opened at €48.75 ($52.98) on Monday. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($62.22) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($75.18). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €57.76.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

