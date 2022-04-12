BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $9.97.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMF. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. 26.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

