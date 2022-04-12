BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, an increase of 623.0% from the March 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE DSM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.90. 1,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,372. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $8.59.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.