BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, an increase of 623.0% from the March 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE DSM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.90. 1,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,372. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $8.59.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
