Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$62.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEI.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. CIBC increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut Boardwalk REIT from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

BEI.UN traded up C$0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$57.32. The stock had a trading volume of 142,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,255. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99. Boardwalk REIT has a one year low of C$35.88 and a one year high of C$61.77.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

