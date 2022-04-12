Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $235.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) received a $235.00 price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.20.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,109,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,806,577. Boeing has a 12 month low of $167.58 and a 12 month high of $258.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.41.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($15.25) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boeing will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,198,021,000 after buying an additional 136,818 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,729,452,000 after buying an additional 207,904 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,009,346,000 after buying an additional 193,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after buying an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.