Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Lowered to $230.00 at Morgan Stanley

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $288.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BA. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boeing from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $252.95.

Boeing stock opened at $175.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.55, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.40. Boeing has a one year low of $167.58 and a one year high of $258.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.41.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Boeing will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

