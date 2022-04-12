Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives $2.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.56.

BDRBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins upped their price target on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC raised Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Bombardier stock remained flat at $$1.09 during trading hours on Thursday. 208,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,378. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

Bombardier ( OTCMKTS:BDRBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Bombardier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.