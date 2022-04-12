BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.75.

BWA opened at $36.85 on Monday. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.74.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 51.7% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 270,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7.8% in the first quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 225,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.2% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% in the first quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

