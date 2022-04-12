Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, an increase of 1,223.7% from the March 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOUYY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.87. 14,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,209. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.43. Bouygues has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $8.82.

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

