Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) versus Puxin (NYSE:NEW) Critical Survey

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) and Puxin (NYSE:NEW – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Boxlight and Puxin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxlight -7.65% -27.69% -9.06% Puxin N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Boxlight and Puxin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxlight 0 0 3 0 3.00 Puxin 1 0 0 0 1.00

Boxlight currently has a consensus price target of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 324.24%. Given Boxlight’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Boxlight is more favorable than Puxin.

Risk and Volatility

Boxlight has a beta of 3.42, meaning that its stock price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puxin has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.7% of Boxlight shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of Puxin shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Boxlight shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Puxin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boxlight and Puxin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxlight $185.18 million 0.38 -$13.80 million ($0.23) -4.78 Puxin $445.04 million 0.03 -$4.93 million ($24.70) -0.07

Puxin has higher revenue and earnings than Boxlight. Boxlight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Puxin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Boxlight (Get Rating)

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands. The firm provides features and specifications like using pens or fingers as a mouse which allows teacher, moderator or student to write or draw images displayed on the surface. Its customers include schools including K-12 and higher education, enterprise for training purposes, government and healthcare. The company was founded by Herbert Myers and Sloan Myers in 1985 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, GA.

About Puxin (Get Rating)

Puxin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; after-school tutoring services in group class settings and through personalized sessions; personalized K-12 tutoring courses to adapt to each student's learning pace, pattern, and approach; and extracurricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, and science. The company's study-abroad tutoring services helps students to prepare for admission tests and applications for high schools, universities, and graduate programs primarily in English-speaking countries through study-abroad test preparation courses and study-abroad consulting services. It also provides web-based platforms and mobile apps for K-12 tutoring services; and cloud-based products and services for K-12 tutoring and study-abroad tutoring services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 407 learning centers, which include 328 K-12 and 79 study-abroad learning centers. The company offers its products under the Puxin, Puxin-Lingxian, Puxin-YESSAT, Puxin-Fubusi, and ZMN Education brands, as well as operates franchised schools under the Global Education brand. Puxin Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

