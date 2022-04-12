Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.17.

BYD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of BYD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.06. 22,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,931. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.21. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $72.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $879.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In other news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

