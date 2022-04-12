BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 1.0875 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

NYSE BPT opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $18.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 31.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 62,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 398.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 33,648 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 19.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

