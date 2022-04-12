BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 1.0875 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.
NYSE BPT opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $18.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.
